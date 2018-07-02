10 Drake’s That Showed Up On “Scorpion” [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake’s album “Scorpion,” is killing it so far. Headkrack spoke about how several different Drake’s showed up to complete this 24 track album. Drake showed his reggae side, a lot of emotions and Headkrack believes he knows when Drake wore sandals, socks and more.
Fans also heard him spit bars as well as transform into disco Drake. He even has a song with Michael Jackson on it. Headkrack believes that this is one of the best times for music.
Over the past several weeks Teyana Taylor, Kanye, Nas and many more have released albums. There is something for everyone out. How do you feel about Drake’s album?
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss
