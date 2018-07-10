LET’S MAKEUP: ‘Pose’ Star Hailie Sahar Shows Us Her 5 Minute Makeup Routine

So Beautiful
| 07.09.18
If you aren’t familiar with Hailie Sahar just yet, get used to hearing her name. Hailie is one of the stars of the new FX series from Ryan Murphy, Pose. Hailie stopped by to give us a peak into her animal print Marc Jacobs bag. The actress also shared her 5 minute makeup routine. Find out all the essentials you need and more in the video above.

Make sure to catch Hailie in “Pose” Sundays on FX at 9PM.

