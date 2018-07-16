Rickey Smiley: Playing Sports Is Okay, But What’s Your Plan B [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley talked about asking kids what they want to do when they get older and a lot of the times they say model, dance, basketball player and more. He loves the fact that kids like sports, but there should be more to those answers. Rickey wants to know what other plans they have in mind.

He wants them to say a doctor that plays football or a model that is a principal. Rickey thinks about if they get hurt then what is your fall back plan. He also spoke about proper etiquette skills that a lot of young men and women don’t know about.

Rickey mentioned sometimes he shakes hands with young Black men and they give him a weak handshake and don’t look him in the eye. When he meets young White kids they know how to do that. Rickey wants to make sure the kids are set up for success and not to fail.

