http://www.workNcomfort.com – Work From Home for various call centers Two Men an A Truck is Hiring Drivers! Click here for hiring page

Atlanta Work Source: For more information, please call (404) 546-3000. Tell Them Reec Sent You!

Click Here to find out how to Get Paid to Train for a Job – GED Training and Testing – Job Search Assistance – Career Coaching – Tell Them Reec Sent

Chick-Fil-A in Doraville is hiring visit: http://www.snagajob.com/job-search/w-doraville,+ga/q-chick-fil-a

Home Health Care Positins: http://www.CaringTouchForSeniors.com

Caring Hands & Human Health is looking for care Givers (must be able to pass a background check): 404-353-9974

Click these links to see who is hiring in the metro Atlanta area:

Hiring NOW – Work From Home positions: www.GirlFridayEmployment.com

STAFFING COMPANY HIRING TODAY! Call: 470-210-8658 – VW Career Connections

Hiring NOW – Work From Home positions: www.GirlFridayEmployment.com

Flash Services – Daniel Jones 404-942-9461 – Hiring Firm for Fed Ex & others

Aaron’s Rent A Center in Mableton (Cobb) is looking for Drivers Now! Apply by Clicking Here: – https://jobs.aarons.com/job/mableton/delivery-driver/1618/4326271

D&J Appliance – 404-512-8307 – Must be mechanically inclined –

Top Golf is Hiring!

Please circulate this information to your network !!!!!!! Just forwarding this information to your network might change someone’s life.

Also On Hot 107.9: