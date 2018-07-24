Google & Samsung Devices Best Apple’s iPhones When It Comes To Internet Speeds

If you happen to own a Samsung or Google device a new report breaking down smartphone internet speeds should make you very happy. If you went out and purchased an iPhone X or iPhone 8 or 8 Plus not so much.

Ookla LLC, a company best known for its Speedtest app and website for measuring the internet speed connections dropped some eye-opening data. The company revealed that iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X lag behind Samsung and Google’s latest devices. Now before Apple stans can call it fake news, Ookla gathers all of its data from users and not conducted in a lab somewhere. Ookla states that it performs 20 million tests a day and has done 20 billion so you would be hardpressed disputing these results.

Samsung clearly knows they have the upper hand in that department and does market their popular Galaxy handsets boasting their faster internet speeds in current television ads. The speed test data’s results state based on 102,000 over a 3 month period, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 averaged 38.9 megabits per second across U.S. carriers, the larger S9 Plus averaged. 38.4 Mbps. Google’s Pixel 2 XL clocks in at 33.9 Mbps while the smaller Pixel 2 averages 34.4 Mbps. The iPhone X downloaded data on a 29.7 Mbp average based on 603,000 tests. The iPhone 8 Plus and 8 is is right behind the X with speeds of 29.4 Mbps and 28.6 Mbps.

Now if you happen to use Verizon as your cell service provider, you get the best speeds out of your expensive Apple smartphones. The iPhone X averages 31.5 Mbps on Verizon and is the slowest on Sprint’s network clocking in at 25.1 Mbps. The Galaxy S9 Plus averages 38.2 Mbps on Verizon and 34.2 Mbps on Sprint.

Regardless of these findings though, Apple is still king in the smartphone wars and continues to outsell the competition. If you are a Sprint customer though this is very depressing to read.

