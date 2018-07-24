Roy Wood Jr. Gets Called Out After Changing His Story Mid-Prank [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. did a prank, but got caught in a lie right in the middle of it. He called a man and told him that he was his sisters lawyer and needed to get bail money for her. Roy told him she got arrested for stealing KY jelly, condoms and itch cream.

The guy couldn’t believe it and in the middle of the call said his sister was calling. Roy had to change up the story when the guy came back on the phone with his sister. He then said the boyfriend was arrested and got loud with the man. They exchanged words and the man even threatened Roy. Keep listening to find out what happened when the man found out it was a prank.

