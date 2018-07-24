Roy Wood Jr. Gets Called Out After Changing His Story Mid-Prank [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roy Wood Jr. did a prank, but got caught in a lie right in the middle of it. He called a man and told him that he was his sisters lawyer and needed to get bail money for her. Roy told him she got arrested for stealing KY jelly, condoms and itch cream.

The guy couldn’t believe it and in the middle of the call said his sister was calling. Roy had to change up the story when the guy came back on the phone with his sister. He then said the boyfriend was arrested and got loud with the man. They exchanged words and the man even threatened Roy. Keep listening to find out what happened when the man found out it was a prank.

RELATED: Prank Call: Bernice Jenkins Ready To Slap A Woman Over Her Grandbaby [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins Makes A Prank Call For Viagara [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Women Accused Of Backing Up A Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Roy Wood Jr. Gets Called Out After Changing His Story Mid-Prank [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close