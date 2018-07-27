Adina Howard Speaks On Sexual Transparency & 90s Music Vs Today

Songstress, Adina Howard recently called into The Progress Report to speak about her upcoming business endeavors, cutting off her hair, and past success with hit records, “Freak Like Me” and “T-Shirt & Panties”. Adina Howard created a name for herself in the entertainment business in the mid-90s and is still actively recording. During the interview she explains why fans never got a visual to “T-Shirt & Panties” and how she’s thankful social media wasn’t around during those days. She briefly sheds light on her relationship with Tupac and shares tips for longevity in health and promises to go to the strip club with The Progress Report on her next visit to ATL.

Instagram @TheRealAdinaHoward @TheProgressReport101

