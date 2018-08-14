John David Washington Explains Why His Appreciation For Atlanta Hip-Hop Grew After Moving There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Music in Atlanta has it’s own feel, especially the hip-hop music. John David Washington spoke about his love of the music and how it wasn’t until he moved there that he loved it. Before that he enjoyed listening to Biggie, Tupac, but always appreciated Outkast.

He loved how they had southern accents that helped with the flow. While going to Morehouse he also loved listening to Yung Joc, Jeezy and Gucci Mane. He remembers the city being so live when that music came on in the club.

RELATED: John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack asked him about the high school he went to and wanted to know if he went with anyone famous. John graduated with from school with Jonah Hill. Headkrack thinks they should do a movie with him in the future.

RELATED: John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” Wins Grand Prix At Cannes

The Latest:

Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

5 photos Launch gallery

Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

Continue reading Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

John David Washington Explains Why His Appreciation For Atlanta Hip-Hop Grew After Moving There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close