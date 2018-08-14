Music in Atlanta has it’s own feel, especially the hip-hop music. John David Washington spoke about his love of the music and how it wasn’t until he moved there that he loved it. Before that he enjoyed listening to Biggie, Tupac, but always appreciated Outkast.

Follow @TheRSMS

He loved how they had southern accents that helped with the flow. While going to Morehouse he also loved listening to Yung Joc, Jeezy and Gucci Mane. He remembers the city being so live when that music came on in the club.

RELATED: John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack asked him about the high school he went to and wanted to know if he went with anyone famous. John graduated with from school with Jonah Hill. Headkrack thinks they should do a movie with him in the future.

RELATED: John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” Wins Grand Prix At Cannes

The Latest:

John David Washington Explains Why His Appreciation For Atlanta Hip-Hop Grew After Moving There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com