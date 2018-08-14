Music in Atlanta has it’s own feel, especially the hip-hop music. John David Washington spoke about his love of the music and how it wasn’t until he moved there that he loved it. Before that he enjoyed listening to Biggie, Tupac, but always appreciated Outkast.
He loved how they had southern accents that helped with the flow. While going to Morehouse he also loved listening to Yung Joc, Jeezy and Gucci Mane. He remembers the city being so live when that music came on in the club.
Headkrack asked him about the high school he went to and wanted to know if he went with anyone famous. John graduated with from school with Jonah Hill. Headkrack thinks they should do a movie with him in the future.
John David Washington Explains Why His Appreciation For Atlanta Hip-Hop Grew After Moving There [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com