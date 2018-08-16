CLOSE
Safaree Claims He Got Book & Endorsement Deals After Nicki Minaj’s Hairline Diss

Via | HipHopDX

Safaree got his wig pushed back by ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj on Tuesday (August 14) when she expressed regret over a $10,000 payment to surgically repair his receding hairline.

Off the strength of Minaj’s revelation, Safaree claims he’s nabbed an offer for a book deal worth $500,000 and the opportunity to endorse Hairclub For Men.

“Wow. woke up to a book deal offer for over 500K and an endorsement deal for hair club for men and that was the 1st offer,” he tweeted on Wednesday (August 15). “THANK YOU BABY guess imma add author to my long list of hustles.”

