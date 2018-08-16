CLOSE
Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

queen aretha franklin death

Source: Radio One/ CS

The Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76, after years of health complications. Friends of the Franklin family say she’s been ill for a long time.

Reports surfaced that Aretha Franklin’s health took a turn for the worse over the past weekend and the family has been anticipating her death. Aretha Franklin retired from music last year, leaving a music legacy that will last a lifetime.

The legendary American singer and songwriter is survived by her four children.

