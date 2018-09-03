CLOSE
As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

This week’s episode was titled “Fresh-Like” and that’s literally all it was about. From a fresh new man and a fresh new apartment to a fresh new job, everything in Issa’s life is becoming real “fresh-like.” This episode’s soundtrack was pretty fresh too. To welcome the reintroduction of Issa’s party bus passenger, Nathan, and the exit of Issa from her job at We Got Yall, we were laced with some dope mid-tempo tunes to get us through the week.

 

Kali Uchis ft. Tyler The Creator & Bootsy Collins – “After The Storm”

“After The Storm” off of Kali Uchis’ Isolation album features the unlikely pairing of Tyler the Creator and Bootsy Collins. The song and video came out earlier this year. Kali Uchis got the Bootsy feature thanks to social media. Back in 2015, she did an interview with Billboard saying that she’s always wanted to work with him and that she followed him on Twitter but he never followed back. Days after the interview, Bootsy responded to Kali and they ended up working together at Bootsy’s ranch. They’ve since released two songs together.

Flip through for more tracks from this week’s episode of Insecure.

