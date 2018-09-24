CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Rescheduled For Next Spring With New Lineup

Cole's one-day music festival is still happening...next year.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Bumbershoot

Source: Suzi Pratt / Getty

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival was supposed to go down in North Carolina on September 15, but the show had to be rescheduled due to the arrival of Hurricane Florence. The one-day fest will now take place in April of next year with a new lineup to be released at a later date, according to a press release.

Ibrahim Hamad, Cole’s manager and President of Dreamville Records, said in a statement: “We battled with the idea of moving forward with the festival at this time or formally cancelling the event. But after receiving unwavering support from the fans and the community, we are excited to announce Dreamville Festival will now take place on April 6, 2019. We are proud to say that Dreamville this spring will also serve as a benefit to hurricane victims in the Carolinas. We hope that fans in North Carolina and across the US will not only join in celebrating the very first Dreamville Festival, but also the resilience of this amazing community.”

According to the press release, it’s going down at Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh, North Carolina and Cole will still headline, of course. Tickets purchased for the previous date will be honored come April, but disappointed fans also have the option to request a full refund by October 5th, 2018. Stay tuned for more details.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Rescheduled For Next Spring With New Lineup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close