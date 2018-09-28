A Musical Diary — Marsha Ambrosius Releases Her Third Album, ‘Nyla’

It’s been four years since the release of Marsha Ambrosius’ second album, Friends & Lovers in July of 2014. So, it’s no surprise that our favorite Liverpool native is back in a big way.

Today (Sept. 28, 2018), Ambrosius released her third studio album, Nyla. Aptly named after her beautiful daughter. Her latest artistic endeavor is a musical diary exploring the realities of motherhood, marriage, life and love.

Ambrosius stopped by The King Tutt Show to speak about her new project. A personal testimony, the album launches with her telling her best friend that she has found “The One.”

The story magically unfolds from there. Find out more in King Tutt’s interview above!

Currently on the road with Maxwell on his 50 Intimate Nights Tour. The highly-anticipated run kicked-off at last night at Richmond’s legendary Altria Theater.

Fun fact: Ambrosius and hubby officially established their relationship in VA — living proof that Virginia is for lovers.

The second single from Nyla, “Old Times,” was released in June and the video features her adorable baby girl and husband, Dez Billups.

Ambrosius’ intoxicating melodies continue to contribute to the soundtrack of our lives — especially how we relate to love. It’s heartwarming to see all the joy she is experiencing and sharing with the world.

Nyla is currently available on iTunes or your favorite music provider.

