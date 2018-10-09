CLOSE
Quavo Hints At A Migos & Drake Mixtape [Video]

The boys might go back to the bando.

It looks like we might be getting more Drake and Migos vibes before the year is out. Quavo alluded that a collaborative project might be in the works.

As Complex reports the “Stir Fry” rapper quietly dropped a bombshell while making the promotional rounds for his upcoming solo debut album. During a social media themed response segment with GQ, Huncho was asked on Twitter if the two camps will be working together again.

“Quick thought but what if Migos and Drake dropped a collab mixtape after the tour?” To which Quavo responded “You must be a psychic. If that don’t tell you something I don’t know what to tell you.”

Drizzy and the trap trio have had a long history together starting in 2013 with the remix to “Versace”; the track that seemingly jump started the group’s career. They followed things up with “Walk It Like I Talk” on Culture 2. Most recently the “Aubrey & Three Migos Tour” brought them all together for several sold out shows throughout the country.

While no further details are known about the mixtape it is safe to assume that we will have to wait some time before it sees the light of day. On October 12 the Migos front man will release his highly anticipated Quavo Huncho. Additionally the writing is on the wall that Takeoff’s solo LP will follow soon after.

You can check the rest of the GQ clip below where he also discusses his high school football career, supplies some very key definitions to Migo’ lingo and confirms their immaculate eating etiquette. The mixtape talk starts at the 25 second mark.

Photo: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

