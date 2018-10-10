CLOSE
National
Home > National

Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Forced To Pay Her Back The $65,000 He Borrowed

3 reads
Leave a comment
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Leon Morris / Getty

Lauryn Hill is adding some extra money to her bank account after her cousin was found guilty of swindling her out of $65,000. The Jasmine Brand reports that Hill loaned the money to her cousin, Gerald Hill with the condition that he would have to pay 10% interest if the money wasn’t given back in three months. Recently a judge found him guilty and now he must pay his cousin back.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When Lauryn realized that her cousin didn’t intend to pay her back she decided to take him to court. The two never signed a contract, but the judge decided to hold him accountable and ruled in Lauryn’s favor.

RELATED: Lauryn Hill Cancels Houston Shows Hour Before Showtime And Hit With Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Lauryn recently made headlines after kicking Nas and Santigold off the tour and showing up late to shows. After getting sick, Lauryn decided to cancel several concerts until next year. We hope fans are able to get the show they paid for in the future.

RELATED: Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour Allegedly Without Notice [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lauryn Hill Responds To Robert Glasper: “Who Are You To Say I Didn’t Do Enough?”

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]

Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Lauryn Hill’s Cousin Forced To Pay Her Back The $65,000 He Borrowed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close