Omari Hardwick Responds To Criticism For Denying Fan Who Asked For A Photo

A fan recently came for Power star Omari Hardwick alleging he yelled at her when she approached him for a picture, but he says that’s not true. Hardwick, who was with his wife and children at the time, admitted to declining the photo with the “fan” who followed them, but says he wasn’t disrespectful, according to TheJasmineBrand.com.

“She got out of her car to follow me and my family maybe 200 yards…as this older sweet nanny tells us. She gets to me and ask for a pic. I say, as I always do, ‘God bless you, I don’t do [pictures] when I’m with my family.’ Respectfully. She then responds, ‘So, I can’t get a picture with you?!’ With SHOCK in her face. She never acknowledges my family with a LOOK. I go, ‘Huh? You didn’t hear what I said?’” he said.

The lady in question dipped in his social media comments to call him a liar and said, “You’re a liar. I walked off after saying, ‘Ah, really? Okay.’ Walked across the street, you started yelling…Your fans are who made you. A simple, ‘No, I don’t do pics when I’m with my family would have been nice.’ Your attitude is what shocked me, not the fact you wouldn’t take the pic.”

As expected, Hardwick’s followers hopped in on the conversation and began to defend the actor but the woman held her ground and said, “Y’all would have approached him as well, [but] being that it wasn’t y’all. Y’all have so much to say. Anyway, I know the truth and so [does] he. I’ve moved on and so has he. My thing is, don’t lie about it. I hate a liar. If you’re not approachable then so be it, I’m not the first he’s done this to, and won’t be the last.”

Do you think Omari Hardwick should’ve just took the picture or should the fan have been more understanding? Comment below…

