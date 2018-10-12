CLOSE
National
Home > National

Crew Member Dies On Set Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Film 

0 reads
Leave a comment

Have you heard about the upcoming Mister Rogers movie – the You Are My Friend biopic about the infamous Fred Rogers – starring Tom Hanks? James Emswiller, a 61-year-old member of the film’s sound production team, died on set last night (October 11) after falling from a balcony in Mt. Lebanon, PA. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Emswiller was outside taking a smoke break when officials say he collapsed and fell two stories after suffering a heart attack.

A nurse on set tried to assist with his condition after he hit the ground, but it didn’t look good, according to TMZ. Emswiller was in full cardiac arrest by the time EMTs arrived and he passed away three hours after being taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. 

No stranger to excellence in film, Emswiller won an Emmy for “Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series” for HBO’s Bessie. 

Rest in peace.

Classic TV Shows That Are Missed [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Classic TV Shows That Are Missed [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Classic TV Shows That Are Missed [PHOTOS]

Classic TV Shows That Are Missed [PHOTOS]

You ever find yourself missing your favorite T.V. shows from back in the day when there’s nothing to watch? No worries, click through this gallery for a walk down memory lane.

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Crew Member Dies On Set Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Film  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close