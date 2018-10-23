CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Things Are Heating Up Between Wiz Khalifa & Model Bae Winnie Harlow

Have you noticed they've been inseparable lately?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow hold hands and leave LA Lakers game

Source: Shotbyjuliann / Splash News

Wiz Khalifa and Winnie Harlow look good together! It appears things are heating up between the two, as the rapper was spotted at Nightingale in Beverly Hills whispering sweet nothings into his model bae’s ear.

Khalifa and Harlow were there for Greystone Sundays, Page Six states and according to the site, “They were super affectionate all night, constantly whispering to each other and stealing kisses.” “His arm was around her at their VIP booth,” a spy also revealed.

Per the photo above, Khalifa and Harlow also left Sunday’s crazy Lakers-Rockets game hand-in-hand. Amber Rose’s ex posted a paparazzi photo of his longtime rumored love on Instagram, and of course incorporated his first love, Mary Jane, into the caption. He wrote, “ME: U GRAB THEM TWO JOINTS I ROLLED🤔🙏🏽💨⛽ HER: YEA YUP😩💜👅🤗🙌🏽💍.”

Y’all notice the (engagement?) ring emoji at the end there? On her IG account Harlow reposted the photo, writing “F is for… Fr Fr 💜🐉.” Stay tuned.

Photo: Splash News

Things Are Heating Up Between Wiz Khalifa & Model Bae Winnie Harlow was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close