March on The Polls Hits GA to Encourage Voting! #MarchOnThePolls #UnitedWeVoteGa. Hot 107.9’s Reec Swiney hosted the Atlanta Rally, urging people to utilize their right to vote in order to bring about the changes we want to see. Some of the topics and issues such as livable wages, health care, public education were discussed during the event.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/MarchOnThePollsGeorgia/

Here are pics form the event:

Also On Hot 107.9: