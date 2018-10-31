Angela Rye Describes What Legally Can Be Done To Brian Kemp For Purging Voters [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Mid-term elections are only six days away and Angela Rye called in to discuss not only what’s at stake, but the purging of voters in Georgia. Stacey Abrams is currently running for governor and could possibly make history if she wins next week.
Angela spoke about Stacey’s opponent Brian Kemp, who is the Secretary of State of Georgia that is being accused of purging voters. She mentioned that there are multiple things in place right now to take legal action against Brian. Over 25 complaints have been made and some are even calling for him to resign from the position he’s currently in.
Moreover, she mentioned that majority of the voters being purged are Black voters because Brian knows that they aren’t voting for him. Multiple lawsuits could take place soon, but we’ll have to wait to see if further legal action will happen.
Lastly, Angela spoke about winning back the house and how Republicans are scared of what the outcome could be. She doesn’t want us to get comfortable that we won the election already and urges everyone to vote.
Make you check out several other women running for office below!
