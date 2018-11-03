CLOSE
Lil Keed Talks Meeting Young Thug, Working At McDonalds, & Friend That Died To Soon [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lil Keed came from humble beginnings just like so many of us. His parents although separated were still co-parenting, and he was consistently raised by both parents. With many siblings in the household and being the 2nd to the youngest sibling of 6 employed him to strive for greatness even at an early age.

Lil Keed @ Cam Kirk's Studio

Source: John Papi / durttydaily.com

Growing up Keed spent a lot of his time on Clevland Avenue, where he found his found attraction to music listening to artist like Young Thug, Peewee Longway, Big Bank Black, & Of course now himself. It was after linking up with Robert Lee & Big 8 of L8TE Ent that he was discovered by the CEO of YSL Records Young Thug. Thug also being a native of Cleveland Avenue recruited Keed and ordered him to the studio where they immediately began working. While it is not said in the interview how many songs they have together it is clear that Keed artist to blow out of the YSL camp. He recently released Trapped On Cleveland 2 which features hit single “Blicky Blicky” & “Fetish” which now features Young Thug on the Remix.

Watch the music video below for “Fetish” featuring Young Thug.

Watch the full interview of Lil Keed below & learn more about Atlanta’s next star “On The Rise“.

