Election Day is tomorrow and we want everyone to make it to the polls. Stacey Abrams continues to push on despite going through a lot with her opponent, Brian Kemp. She mentioned that Kemp needs to take accountability for what he’s done including trying to purge voters as well as making up an investigation.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Donald Trump has also tried to call out Abrams on several false things, but it doesn’t worry her a bit.

Abrams said,”I don’t let anyone tell me who I am.”

SEE ALSO: Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey Abrams Says

She’s a Spelman College and Yale University graduate that is an attorney, business owner and writer. Abrams has served several roles on the board in Georgia and has plans to become the governor.

SEE ALSO: The Most Unqualified President In History Says Stacey Abrams Is Not Qualified To Be Governor

She plans on helping residents to gain better access to healthcare, create more jobs and more. Kemp doesn’t have those plans and wants to push residents backwards. Abrams also mentioned that Kemp’s team continues to try and create an atmosphere where some are scared to vote, but they are still waiting on line for 3 hours for her.

Make sure you go out and vote tomorrow!

Check out photos of 25 other Black women running for office below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Stacey Abrams: “I Don’t Let Anyone Tell Me Who I Am” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com