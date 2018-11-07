CLOSE
Test
H&M Says It’s Making Amends For Its Racist…
Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur…
Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Jazz Trumpeter Roy…
11-Year-Old Boy Kills His Grandmother And Himself Because…
Lil Keed @ Cam Kirk's Studio
Lil Keed Talks Meeting Young Thug, Working At…
Oxygen’s ‘The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon’ Explores The…
On The Next ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’: Rickey…
Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After…
“Power” Prequel In The Works
Chris Brown To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees…
Sistas Supporting Sistas! Oprah Stumps For Stacey Abrams…
Don Lemon Says The Biggest Threat To America…
6 items
Remember Miles From The ‘Soul Food’ Movie? Michael…
Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With…
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler
99 items
Happy Birthday! Celebrities Born In November [PHOTOS]
Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia?
According To Science, If You Eat This Before…
Kanye West Tweets That He’s Been Used To…
Why Female Rappers Need To Stick Together [EXCLUSIVE]
Jeff Johnson Shares How Other Hate Crime Stories…
Fake News: Sister Of Self-Hating Black Teen Featured…
Rickey Smiley For Real: Gary Says He Felt…
16 items
Purrfect Cat Memes That’ll Make You Smirk
How Much Do Partners Need To Share In…
DJ Khaled Fails At His First Attempt At…
Staten Island Residents Attack Crew Filming Where Eric…
A Black Woman Warned Twitter About The #MAGABomber,…
Shooter Identified In Deadly Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue
Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Claim Judge’s Feud ‘Kept The…
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent Massachusetts In Congress

"We have arrived, change is coming and the future belongs to all of us.”

4 reads
Leave a comment

Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday night officially became the first Black women to represent Massachusetts in Congress after officials confirmed her inevitable victory. The Democrat ran unchallenged in the general election after she unseated the incumbent, 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano, in a seemingly improbable upset that was all part of a larger “Blue wave” of Black women candidates winning primaries across the country.

Pressley, who was set to take over the Seventh Congressional District, told NewsOne shortly before her landmark victory in September that her years serving on the Boston City Council as its first African-American woman prepared her for this moment. She was especially nonplussed by how the Democratic Party hadn’t been rallying around her.

“I was not surprised, mostly because I knew what I was embarking upon, that this would likely be a lonely, uphill, and bruising journey,” Pressley said at the time. “We’re doing something disruptive, challenging conventional wisdom, narratives and norms about who has a right to run, when you can run, and whether or not you can win.”

Pressley was now on the precipice of stepping into the same congressional seat once occupied by John F. Kennedy ahead of his run for president in the 1960s.

Providing some much needed political perspective in the era of Donald Trump, Pressley told the New York Times that she was cautiously optimistic for the future.

“With our rights under assault, with our freedoms under siege, it’s not just good enough to see the Democrats back in power, but it matters who those Democrats are,” she said. “Change isn’t waiting any longer. We have arrived, change is coming and the future belongs to all of us.”

SEE ALSO:

The Power Of The Black Vote And How To Make Each One Count

Stacey Abrams’ Unapologetically Black Journey To The Doorstep Of History

Early voters line-up before dawn at the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters Office in Norwalk to

Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black Folks Who Proudly Voted In The Midterm Elections

30 photos Launch gallery

Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black Folks Who Proudly Voted In The Midterm Elections

Continue reading Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black Folks Who Proudly Voted In The Midterm Elections

Souls To The Polls! Epic Photos Of Black Folks Who Proudly Voted In The Midterm Elections

Today is finally the midterm elections! All over the country, people are taking their souls to the polls to say no more to racism, sexism, xenophobia and how 45 has debased our country. If Democrats take over the House, this could be a massive sea-change on how Trump is running the country. He will finally have checks and an impeachment is more realistic. See Also: Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey Abrams Is 'Endorsed' By The New Black Panther Party Although voter turnout during midterm elections is generally low -- Black folks turned out at only 40.6 percent during the 2014 midterm elections, we are expecting record highs this year. With incredible candidates like Andrew Gillum in Florida, Stacey Abrams in Georgia,  Ben Jealous in Maryland and many more, Black people could possibly make history across the nation. People are clearly excited about voting, check out some of the epic photos of Black folks who are letting their voices be heard at the polls.

Ayanna Pressley Becomes First Black Woman To Represent Massachusetts In Congress was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close