Twitter Reacts To White House Christmas Decor

Melania Trump released her White House Christmas decorations for her second year of celebrating Christmas at First Lady. The decorations include a hall of solid red Christmas trees and a reef made from “BE BEST” pencils. This hall leads into a room of larger Christmas trees with random ornament and mirrors highlighted my gold skylines like Saint Louis.’

No matter what, the world of Twitter was taken by the hall of red trees that cascade down the halls of the White House.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

The people compared her decorations form last year and came to the conclusion that she’s auditioning for “White House Christmas Horror” that she she could star in when “she’s no longer Mrs. Trump”. As the First Lady is for some reason not down to take suggestions on what cheer should be brought to the White House, during this festive holiday.

I've figured it out. This whole first lady stint is an elaborate audition for a "White House Christmas Horror" movie series that Melania wants to star in after she's no longer Mrs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/J7Pobe6MZd — Erika is cautiously optimistic (@Scimommy) November 26, 2018

Many made a valid point that if this was done by ” a Democratic FLOTUS from Eastern Europe decorated the White House with red Christmas trees, Republicans would be up in arms claiming she was a communist spy”. To be honest, everything she does, seems like she has a bunch of “YES” people and she couldn’t have any real friends tell her what a “good idea” would be.

If a Democratic FLOTUS from Eastern Europe decorated the White House with red Christmas trees, Republicans would be up in arms claiming she was a communist spy. You know it’s true, lol. pic.twitter.com/KWFLKlC48Q — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 26, 2018

The new White House Christmas decorations video is here, and this time Melania’s installed a whole hallway full of… (checks notes)… blood trees? pic.twitter.com/UjOxnnqa7x — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) November 26, 2018

The White House Christmas display is full of red “Christmas” trees and wreaths made from Be Best pencils. How very traditional. pic.twitter.com/pbarStaC6S — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) November 26, 2018

Nice to see that Melania Trump has hired the set designers of the War of the Worlds to do the White House christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/bSqnIKOasK — Matt Kilcoyne 😄 (@MRJKilcoyne) November 26, 2018

Tones of people took to compare her decorations to a hall of The Handmaid’s Tale, the bloody hall from the movie The Shining , and the Dead Yip-Yip Aliens from Sesame Street. The clever internet has created all memes to hilariously bring to light how wrong all these damn Christmas trees look.

Melania really nailed the White House Christmas theme this year. pic.twitter.com/Pu7XCbrB7B — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) November 26, 2018

The red Christmas trees are my favourite. Happy holidays from the Trump administration. REDRUM! REDRUM! pic.twitter.com/5O52gmYpxj — Highland Fashionista (@Highlandista) November 26, 2018

This year's White House Christmas decor = Dead yip-yip aliens from Sesame Street pic.twitter.com/qOMBsLaVJW — Hubert Vigilla (Baby Please Come Home) (@HubertVigilla) November 26, 2018

