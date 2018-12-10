CLOSE
Tyler Perry Pays Off $434,000 In Layaway Debt For Atlanta Shoppers

“I know it’s hard times and a lot of people are struggling. I’m just really really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” said Perry.

Film mogul Tyler Perry has used his resources to brighten up the holiday season for families in need. According to US Weekly, Perry paid off Christmas layaways for Walmart shoppers in Atlanta.

He reportedly went to two Walmart stores and paid off $434,000 in layaways; ultimately picking up the bill for 1,500 shoppers. He took to Instagram to share the surprise. “I was trying to do this anonymously but due to some circumstances, y’all know nothing stays secret these days. So I just wanted to go ahead and tell you,” he said in a video. “I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas. So Merry Christmas to everybody. You got to go into the Walmart, get your layaway and pay a penny, one penny, and you get your layaway. I know it’s hard times and a lot of people are struggling. I’m just really really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this. So, God bless you. Go get your stuff.”

Perry’s generosity had a huge impact on shoppers, many of whom had hit hard times and didn’t know how they would be able to afford gifts for Christmas. “My mom was crying because she didn’t know what she was going to do. I’m more happy that my mom is feeling better,” said the child of a shopper in a statement, according to CBS46.

This isn’t the first time that Perry has extended a helping hand t those in need. Earlier this year after hearing a story about a small Georgia-based church that had their van stolen, he found it in his heart to purchase a new van for the church members.

SEE ALSO:

Tyler Perry Gifts Georgia Church With New Van

‘A Different World’ Cast Presents HBCU With $100K Scholarship Check

'HBCU' Atlanta Episode Preview Screening and Panel Discussion

What Is A Black College? Missouri Tweet Reignites PWI vs. HBCU Debate

