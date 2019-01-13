CLOSE
Brittney Johnson Becomes Wicked’s First Black Glinda

“My hope and prayer is that people see my story and have faith that they can achieve their dreams too,” said Johnson.

It’s been over a century since the first Broadway musical written and performed by African Americans made its debut and there are still racial barriers being broken in theatre in this day and age. Actress Brittney Johnson recently made history as the first African American woman to take on the role of Glinda the Good Witch of the North in the play Wicked, ABC News reported.

Johnson joined the cast in June 2018 as an understudy and made her debut as Glinda on January 10, the news outlet writes. She was the first Black woman to play the role since the play made its debut on Broadway in 2003. Johnson is humbled to play Glinda and says that stepping on stage to perform each show is something that’s bigger than herself. She hopes that her accomplishment inspires others to push forward and fulfill their dreams.

“My heart is bursting with gratitude. God is so good! I am so humbled to be the first Black Glinda and honored to fulfill the dreams and hopes of so many! I feel like my feet have yet to touch down,” she told the news outlet. “The importance of this moment in history is only amplified by the message of this beautiful show: Love, friendship, and kindness are stronger than the fear of “otherness”. Love can break down barriers to change the world. I’m so grateful to the Wicked team for trusting me to tell this story. My hope and prayer is that people see my story and have faith that they can achieve their dreams too. Nothing is impossible! And no dream is too big.”

#BlackGirlMagic is reigning supreme in the entertainment industry. Actress Regina Hall recently became the first Black woman to receive a New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress and Marsai Martin is slated to make history as Hollywood’s youngest executive producer.

#BossMoves: 14-Year-Old Marsai Martin To Become Youngest Hollywood Executive Producer In History

Missy Elliott Becomes First Woman Rapper Inducted Into Songwriters Hall Of Fame

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

The Blackest Moments At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Blackest Moments At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Blackest Moments At The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

[caption id="attachment_3842537" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] Hollywood's Black star power was on prime time display Sunday night for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. In one of the awards show's most diverse ceremonies, a handful of Black actors, actresses, directors, producers and movies all received their just due and then some. At the end of the day, the awards show's Blackest films -- "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman" and "If Beale Street Could Talk" -- all lost in the Best Picture — Drama category to "Bohemian Rhapsody." But not all was lost. Among the big-time winners was Regina King, who took home the award for Best Supporting actress for her role the motion picture adaptation of James Baldwin's novel, "If Beale Street Could Talk." During her acceptance speech, King got emotional while vowing to make all of her future cinematic productions at least 50 percent female. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjx_bRvjIHo Known for iconic roles that have still somehow flown under the awards show radar, including playing a football players' wife in "Jerry McGuire," King played Sharon Rivers in "If Beale Street Could Talk," which was directed by Barry Jenkins. King, lost in the "Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television" category for her role in "Seven Seconds" before winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "If Beale Street Could Talk." "Black Panther" also continued its moment in the sun, although the third-highest grossing film of all time failed to win any Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. The movie's "All the Stars” lost for "Best Original Song," but the film's stars were still out in full force and even took the stage to do their signature "Wakanda Forever" hand signal. https://twitter.com/strongblacklead/status/1082084384818192384 Black Hollywood royalty was in the house too, as John David Washington brought his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, to the awards show. The younger Washington was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for "BlacKkKlansman," but he lost. However, the nomination was a triumph in itself and bodes well for his future in Hollywood. https://twitter.com/blacklovedoc/status/1082084174788481024 Another noteworthy victory was had by Mahershala Ali, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for "Green Book." But of the large number of Black people and projects nominated, many of them ended up losing, including: Donald Glover in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy category for "Atlanta;" Barry Jenkins in the Best Screenplay — Motion Picture category for "If Beale Street Could Talk;" Thandie Newton in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television category for "Westworld;" and Spike Lee lost Best Director — Motion Picture for "BlacKkKlansman." Yet somehow, it still felt like Black folks won Sunday night. A full list of 2019 Golden Globe Awards winners can be found here. From the red carpet arrivals to the press room to other sightings, scroll down to see more of the Blackest moments from the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

Brittney Johnson Becomes Wicked’s First Black Glinda was originally published on newsone.com

