Hip Hop Spot: Cardi B & City Girls Drop The "We Are The World" Of Twerk Video, Soulja Boy Shows Receipts Of How People Copied Him & More

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
01.17.19
Social media got an eye full of booty, thighs and beautiful women as City Girls and Cardi B released their video for “Twerk.” Headkrack mentioned it was like the “We Are The World” of twerking video.

Moreover he advised everyone if they haven’t seen it yet to check it out, but maybe not at work.

Speaking of Cardi B, the rapper has never been one to hold her tongue for anyone and decided to share her thoughts on the government shut down. She doesn’t think this is right to treat people like this and although this isn’t her wheel house believes a resolution needs to happen soon.

In other news if you missed it Soljah Boy became a hot topic after the rapper spoke out about Drake, Tyga and other people stealing lines and his style. He posted evidence of a Drake song and had other receipts.

Lastly, Tyga clapped back by showing off how many people streamed his music on Spotify, but Soljah Boy has yet to comment back on that.

Hip Hop Spot: Cardi B & City Girls Drop The "We Are The World" Of Twerk Video, Soulja Boy Shows Receipts Of How People Copied Him & More

