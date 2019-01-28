CLOSE
XXXTentacion’s Son Born 7 Months After Rapper’s Death

"Yume has officially arrived."

XXXTentacion‘s legacy lives on. Seven months after the rapper’s untimely death, his son has been born. 

Jenesis Sanchez reportedly gave birth this past Saturday (Jan. 26) to a son, Gekyume Onfroy. The late rapper’s girlfriend was several months pregnant at the time of his murder.

XXXTentacion’s mom, Cleopatra Bernard, announced the arrival on her grandson on his Instagram page with a caricature of a baby and the message “Yume has officially arrived.”

The South Flordia rapper was shot and killed on June 18. Born Jahseh Onfray, he was just 20-years-old. X was born January 23.

