CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

EA Sports ‘Madden NFL 19’ Predicts The L.A. Rams Knocking Off The Patriots In Super Bowl LIII

CBS ran its own simulation and it has the Patriots winning a "wild" close game 38-31.

0 reads
Leave a comment
EA Sports 'Madden NFL 19' Predicts Rams Will Win Super Bowl LIII

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

If you’re a Saints fan or a Patriots fans, this news might not sit well with you. According to EA Sports Madden NFL 19 video game, the Los Angeles Rams will win Super Bowl LIII and take home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Fingers crossed.

Super Bowl week is officially here, and if you’re one of the many people rooting against Trump’s favorite team the Patriots, then this is the prediction you are looking for. The simulation foresees a very tight contest with the Rams denying the Pats that elusive sixth championship.

Despite Tom Brady doing what he does best leading his team to a late lead, it’s the Rams lead by Jared Goff’s arm, Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald’s Super Bowl MVP performance, and RB Todd Gurley coming through in the clutch helping them squeak past the AFC powerhouse.

Now Patriots fans it’s not all doom and gloom, CBS ran its own simulation, and it has the Patriots winning a “wild” close game 38-31. Despite labeling themselves “underdogs” the Patriots are favored to real the big dance, but nothing is guaranteed the Philadelphia Eagles definitely proved that last year earning New England tremendous amounts of slander.

Just in time for the big game, Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Super Bowl Edition is on sale now for a limited time. Players can load up their Madden Ultimate Team rosters using one of five “Super Bowl Elite players” which includes Keyshawn Johnson, Dick Butkus, Walter Payton, Jevon Kearse and Darrell Green on top of one active  Elite Active Super Bowl Player and Gold Team Fantasy Packs.

You can watch the highlights from the simulation below and let us know who you are rooting for in the comment section.

Photo: Sportswire / Getty

EA Sports ‘Madden NFL 19’ Predicts The L.A. Rams Knocking Off The Patriots In Super Bowl LIII was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close