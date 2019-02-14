Safaree Showed Up Late To ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion, Cited Security & Mental Health Concerns

Safaree Samuels continues to embrace the struggle. The reality star, and Nicki Minaj’s ex, show up late to the Love & Hip Hop: New York reunion taping in Atlanta, and of course it was dramatic.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ, Safaree was supposed to appear in Atlanta Wednesday to shoot the ‘LHH’ show. We’re told last Friday he was committed to do the special — but he had a change of heart on Monday — backing out due to what he called safety and mental health concerns.

Our sources say VH1’s parent company, Viacom, promised Safaree they’d put necessary measures in place to make sure he felt safe — including additional security if a fight broke out — but he wouldn’t budge.

Although at first it was thought he totally skipped the reunion, he arrived about halfway through the taping.

Well, at least he’s happily engaged.

