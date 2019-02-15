Vitamin Of The Day: Never Beg For Support

02.14.19
In cased you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the Quick Silva Show… The vitamin was “Never beg for support or complain when you don’t get it.” When you really grind hard for something, it can be a punch to the stomach to find out that people don’t support you the way you feel like they should. Quick stressed the importance of not gaining your self value in what other’s think or show you about support. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

 

