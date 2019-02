In a recent interview on The Progress Report, Hot 107.9 Atlanta personality B High speaks on coming up on the Westside of Atlanta, starting off an intern, attending an HBCU, teaching at Clark, and helping break the careers of 21 Savage and Bankroll Fresh.

