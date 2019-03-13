CLOSE
Music Producer and Artist James Worthy Talks The Release Of His EP Blu Leisure, Cardi B’s Grammy Win and His Respect For Kayne West

K.Samone and James Worthy

Source: KaShauna Williams / Radio One

James Worthy has captivated us with beats for top charting hits including Meek Mill’s Dangerous. After working with so many talents from 6lack, The Weekend to Travis Scott, James decided to redefine his artistry by taking to the booth himself.

Revealing he is more than just a Producer, watch as he talks to Radio One’s own K.Samone about his creativity behind his EP Blu Leisure, the revolution making his debut to the world as an artist and simply reminding us there are no boundaries in this industry.

Following the blueprint of icons such as Q-tip, Kanye, and Timberland we already respect his art now lets receive his artistry because James Worthy is more than just orchestrating a beat.

 

