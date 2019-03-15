Jess Hilarious Discusses How She’s Grown Personally During Her Rise To Fame [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 03.15.19
Jess Hilarious tells it like it is. It’s a quality that has helped the Baltimore star rise from Instagram to TV and more. Not to mention the fact that in her display of keeping it real, she’s actually really funny. But, like most of us, real life still happens off social media. Part of it is funny, sweet and loving. Other parts, not so much. We’ve seen her love her son, we’ve seen her travel, we’ve seen her fall in love and fall out of it. So, how does she balance it all?

Listen in the interview up top where the comedienne-turned-actress discusses her role on the Fox TV show Rel, public breakups and adjustment to fame from social media to the big screen.

