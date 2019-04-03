CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His Bags Of Chips

0 reads
Leave a comment
High Angle View Of Potato Chips On Table

Source: Anton Eine / EyeEm / Getty

There’s nothing like a nice bag of crunchy chips to snack on. For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for simple assault.

Text “RICKEY”to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The York Dispatch reports that Bradley Bower got angry at the cashier after he allegedly threw his groceries around.

Fairview Township Officer Christopher Bickel said, “Bower stated that he had several bags of chips and that he didn’t want them to get all smashed up. Bower said the cashier put the bags of chips in with (canned) goods and he was smashing the chips that Bower was purchasing.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After he paid for his groceries, Bower asked the cashier if he had a problem and he replied, “Do you?”

SEE ALSO: Knicks Legend Kristaps Porzingis Accused of Sexual Assault

Reports state it was after that and some more conversation Bower grabbed the cashier by the throat and began to choke him. Security footage of the entire assault was caught.

Rickey Smiley For Real Season 5 Red Carpet

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His Bags Of Chips was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close