Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His Bags Of Chips

There’s nothing like a nice bag of crunchy chips to snack on. For one Giant Food Store customer those chips are now causing him to get charged for simple assault.

The York Dispatch reports that Bradley Bower got angry at the cashier after he allegedly threw his groceries around.

Fairview Township Officer Christopher Bickel said, “Bower stated that he had several bags of chips and that he didn’t want them to get all smashed up. Bower said the cashier put the bags of chips in with (canned) goods and he was smashing the chips that Bower was purchasing.”

After he paid for his groceries, Bower asked the cashier if he had a problem and he replied, “Do you?”

Reports state it was after that and some more conversation Bower grabbed the cashier by the throat and began to choke him. Security footage of the entire assault was caught.

