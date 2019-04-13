CLOSE
Test
Wendy Williams Reportedly Files For Divorce From Kevin…
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed
Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm…
All The Ways The Piney Woods School Is…
T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black…
Cardi B Is Done Trying To Be A…
Lacking Emotional Intimacy In Your Relationship? Here’s How…
“You Don’t Know What’s Really The Truth”: Tamar…
Big Sean Says His New Project Is Dropping…
Chris Darden’s Daughter Has Been Harassed Over Her…
Solange Cancels Coachella Music Festival Set Due To…
3 Historically Black Churches In Louisiana Have Burned…
6 items
Ain’t My Type Of Hype: Movies With The…
Rick Ross Gets Tattoo Of Nipsey Hussle [VIDEO]
Toni Braxton Said She Went Along With Breakup…
Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Is Charged, But What…
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Make Their Debut…
Petty Parking: An Hour-Long Parking Space Face-Off Sparks…
Surprising Ways Sleep Changes Affect Your Life
Get Well Soon: Britney Spears Checks Into Mental…
Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer…
Taraji Says She Suffers From Depression And Being…
Man Charged After Choking Cashier For Smashing His…
11 items
Star Transformation: Kelly Price Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Watch: Lil Kim Hits The Airport Runway In…
Isaiah Washington Is The Latest Black Celebrity Attacking…
UPDATE: Georgia Police Arrest Driver Who Crashed Into…
Justin Fairfax’s Accuser Speaks Out: ‘There Has Been…
Lauren London’s Peers Leave Messages Of Hope After…
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour Takes Us Back To The Early 2000’s

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Source: Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019 / CS – IONE DIGITAL

 

Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of living along with so many others at the Millennium Tour. Going back to a time where Jersey Dresses, Slouch socks, bamboo earrings, and men wearing 2XL everything was considered a trend, this was a show I could not miss.

The best moment about this particular time period was the music. Lloyd had us wanting to go to the south side, while we chicken head with Chingy at the Holiday-Inn, we were all slowing down for Bobby V, Grinding with Pretty Ricky, rying to be Just A Friend to Mario, and explaining to B2K why some of us made the perfect Girlfriend.

There were many popular child stars and groups that was in our age bracket we felt there was chance to chosen, which I feel is lacking in today’s music. Who are kids listening to in there age bracket and who is this generation growing up with musically?

As a child I had posters plastered all around my room and school lockers from the Word Up Magazines to the CD covers. So covering the Millennium Tour was nothing short from amazing. Was I the only one who kept CD’s on repeat feeling like I was being sung to knowing damn well half of those songs we shouldn’t have known in the first place?  Well it’s truly an amazing feeling to grow up with the stars you admired and I can honestly say the feeling was mutual for these performers as well. r

While I enjoyed the show as if i was back at a Scream Tour, I did run into a few familiar faces. Now there were much speculation about certain artist not being apart of the tour and why,  but somehow they made there way to Millennium Tour right here in the ATL. Check out what your favorite childhood stars, see what they’ve been up to along with what they have in store.

b2k , B5 , Bobby V , Chingy , Lloyd , Mario , Millennium Tour , pretty ricky , Sammie , ying yang twins

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.13.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close