Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour Takes Us Back To The Early 2000’s

Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of living along with so many others at the Millennium Tour. Going back to a time where Jersey Dresses, Slouch socks, bamboo earrings, and men wearing 2XL everything was considered a trend, this was a show I could not miss.

The best moment about this particular time period was the music. Lloyd had us wanting to go to the south side, while we chicken head with Chingy at the Holiday-Inn, we were all slowing down for Bobby V, Grinding with Pretty Ricky, rying to be Just A Friend to Mario, and explaining to B2K why some of us made the perfect Girlfriend.

There were many popular child stars and groups that was in our age bracket we felt there was chance to chosen, which I feel is lacking in today’s music. Who are kids listening to in there age bracket and who is this generation growing up with musically?

As a child I had posters plastered all around my room and school lockers from the Word Up Magazines to the CD covers. So covering the Millennium Tour was nothing short from amazing. Was I the only one who kept CD’s on repeat feeling like I was being sung to knowing damn well half of those songs we shouldn’t have known in the first place? Well it’s truly an amazing feeling to grow up with the stars you admired and I can honestly say the feeling was mutual for these performers as well. r

While I enjoyed the show as if i was back at a Scream Tour, I did run into a few familiar faces. Now there were much speculation about certain artist not being apart of the tour and why, but somehow they made there way to Millennium Tour right here in the ATL. Check out what your favorite childhood stars, see what they’ve been up to along with what they have in store.

Also On Hot 107.9: