Rasheeda Opens Up About Cheating On Kirk Early On In Their Marriage: “We’ve Had To Forgive Each Other”

Back in March, when the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta supertrailer was released in anticipation of the premiere of Season 8, one part of the preview that had people talking was a revelation on behalf of Rasheeda Frost.

“I ain’t always been perfect,” Rasheeda shared in a scene. “We’ve had infidelities from both sides.”

And while people know good and well about all of the cheating Kirk Frost has done, at least publicly due to his actions on the show, Rasheeda stepping outside of their relationship was news to many. During Monday night’s episode of LHHATL, she elaborated on what she meant about “infidelities on both sides” after bringing couples on the show to a cabin getaway to work on their relationships.

“Me and Kirk done been through a whole, whole, whole lot of sh-t,” she said. “We at the point in our relationship where you gotta put things behind you in order to move forward.”

The Frosts, who have been married for almost 20 years, played counselors for the group, exposing their own issues to help everyone else know how to move forward.

“Nobody is perfect and relationships have issues, but y’all also gotta understand forgiveness, too,” she said. “That’s what I have learned to understand because we’ve had to forgive each other for sh-t. I ain’t always been perfect in my marriage. We’ve had dishonesty from both sides of us in this marriage. We’ve had infidelities from both sides of us in this marriage.”

That statement was met with shock from the group. Rapper Lil Scrappy even said, “I can’t hear that coming out of your mouth!”

However, Rasheeda said it was true, and that they were able to make it work and still have made it work all these years and issues later because they were able to forgive one another.

“My situation was a very long time ago,” she said. “We grew together. You think at some points in time we didn’t think, ‘Oh, this may not work’? We brought y’all so that y’all could see that we’re putting that behind us.”

“So yes, you know I’ve had infidelities in the past, early in Kirk and I’s relationship. But honestly, at this point, bringing everybody here is for everybody to discuss things and face it,” she added in her confessional. “We have to come together and face it and talk about it. That’s how you move past it.”

And as for Kirk’s advice, he said it helps if you don’t involve the opinions of outside parties when you’re trying to mend things.

“Anybody that’s outside of y’all relationship, don’t let them have so much power to separate y’all,” he said. “Because people be miserable.”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted 7 hours ago

