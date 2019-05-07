CLOSE
Jay-Z Launches Scholarship To Expand Study Abroad Opportunities For Underserved Students

Jay isn't done yet... read up on his latest chess move below.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Jay-Z is doing what he can to give back to the next generation on all fronts. Most recently, he’s launched a scholarship through the Shawn Carter Foundation for students who would like to study abroad.

“The study abroad program was designed by JAY-Z’s charitable foundation and the Institute for International Education (IIE)/Gilman International Scholarship Program. The program was started to ‘designed to expand the global experiences and leadership opportunities for underserved students through establishment of full study-abroad scholarships,’ Travel Noire reports, adding that “according to data from the foundation, 64 percent of the foundation’s scholars are first-generation college students.”

Students who are selected will reportedly be required to complete a service project while abroad. 

Hov’s scholarship for study abroad opportunities comes just as the music mogul is beginning to gain traction in his fight to reform the criminal justice system. Stay tuned… we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ll hear from generous Jay.

