In case you missed the vitamin of the day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “Consistency is key!” If you want anything to last you’ve got to be consistent. Don’t stop when things are just starting off good, you’ve got to work to get to the next level. Don’t let anyone gas you or make you feel like you’ve exceeded something! Work hard and keep striving for success.

Vitamin Of The Day: Consistency Is Key was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted May 14, 2019

Also On Hot 107.9: