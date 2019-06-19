#PerfectPairPodcast: Rock T & His Wife Krystal Launch New Podcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.19.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s own Rock T and his wife Krystal are taking their talents to podcasts to share their thoughts and opinions on relationships in a new series called the Perfect Pair Podcast! Everyone thinks they’re the “perfect” couple, but their website reads: “Rock & Krystal will be the first to tell you, they are far from perfect, but they are perfect for each other.”

In addition to sharing tips on how to have a perfect, NON-perfect marriage, the two are also slated to incorporate their other loves into the mix: Sports, fashion and entertainment.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The #PerfectPairPodcast will air every Wednesday at 10 a.m. For more information, visit perfectpairpodcast.com and follow Rock T and Krystal on social media @RockTHolla and @KrystalsKiss!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

 

#PerfectPairPodcast: Rock T & His Wife Krystal Launch New Podcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close