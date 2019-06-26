CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

0 reads
Leave a comment
Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Just a few months from their first year wedding anniversary, there could be some trouble in the Jordan home.

It appears music producer Stevie J. and his R&B superstar wife Faith Evans unfollowed each other on Instagram. While this act alone isn’t enough to speculate stormy weather in paradise, Stevie J’s recent cryptic tweets have fans wondering if the Jordan’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a series of Tweets, Stevie J said “drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “all that a glitters aint gold.”

The rumors come just a few days after Stevie J. completely put his immaturity on display, turning his conversation with baby mama Mimi Faust into a joke.  Mimi was expressing concerns about how Stevie spoke to her girlfriend, and instead of having an adult conversation, Stevie mocked mimi:

Yikes.

Stevie’s explosive relationships with Joseline and Mimi have played out for the whole world to see, but it appears Stevie’s antic slowed down once he committed to Faith.

Time will tell how this unfolds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close