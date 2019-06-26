Just a few months from their first year wedding anniversary, there could be some trouble in the Jordan home.

It appears music producer Stevie J. and his R&B superstar wife Faith Evans unfollowed each other on Instagram. While this act alone isn’t enough to speculate stormy weather in paradise, Stevie J’s recent cryptic tweets have fans wondering if the Jordan’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a series of Tweets, Stevie J said “drunk people always speak their truth,” and “Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “all that a glitters aint gold.”

Drunk people always speak their truth — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

Ones insecurities can damage them — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

All that glitters ain’t gold. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

The rumors come just a few days after Stevie J. completely put his immaturity on display, turning his conversation with baby mama Mimi Faust into a joke. Mimi was expressing concerns about how Stevie spoke to her girlfriend, and instead of having an adult conversation, Stevie mocked mimi:

When you catch someone talking bad about your bestie. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/XPRrI054CJ — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) June 25, 2019

Yikes.

Stevie’s explosive relationships with Joseline and Mimi have played out for the whole world to see, but it appears Stevie’s antic slowed down once he committed to Faith.

Time will tell how this unfolds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

You Gets No Love: Faith Evans & Stevie J Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9: