CLOSE
Test
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…
Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He…
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Reveals Motive, According To…
Kawhi Leonard Is Having The Time Of His…
About Time: Black Women Are Front & Center…
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video…
Future Meek Tour
Future and Meek Mill Announce Co-headline Legendary Nights…
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
Social Media Users Think There Is A Serial…
Lee Daniels Is ‘Beyond Embarrassed’ That He Publicly…
[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger…
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To $128 Million…
5 Light-Hearted Netflix Picks, Perfect For After You…
Roots Picnic 2019
Ari Lennox Is Obsessed With The Sims 3…
Pro-Hitler Candace Owens’ Hateful Attack On The Central…
Meek Mill Has Been Granted A New Trial
Virginia Beach Shooter Got Into A ‘Violent Altercation’…
Witness Who Knew Virginia Beach Gunman Suggests Shooting…
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
Morehouse Grads 2019
Debt Free Morehouse Grads Plan On Impacting Their…
Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Had Tons Of…
Black Panther Special Screening
How Much Money Will Atlanta Lose If Disney…
Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside The White…
#BlackGirlMagic: 14-Year-Old Makes History By Getting Accepted Into…
Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About…
Lamar Odom Details Love Affair With Taraji P.…
People Respond To Gillette’s Ad Featuring A Black…
6 items
Prayers Up: Rah Ali’s Child Died Minutes After…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine Atlanta City Jail

The task force is dedicated to changing the Atlanta City Detention Center into a center for equity.

18 reads
Leave a comment

Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. has been a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform and he is taking his involvement in the movement to another level. According to WSB-TV, T.I.—whose real name is Clifford Harris—has joined Atlanta’s city jail task force to change the way the Atlanta City Detention Center is utilized.

The task force—which is being spearheaded by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms—is comprised of 25 elected officials, activists, and thought-leaders within the criminal justice reform space. They will gather to determine the best way to use the Atlanta City Detention Center where individuals are currently being held for minor offenses. According to a statement released by the task force, Mayor Bottoms wants to transform the facility into a space that can be used for wellness, the reduction of recidivism, and a support center for individuals who are impacted by mass incarceration.

“There is a much better use for this facility,” said Mayor Bottoms as she signed legislation to have the jail closed in May. “My dream for this jail, for this physical facility, is that it becomes a center of equity. I see this as a place that we will have access to childcare, GED training, vocational training, also perhaps some type of housing in this place, workspace.”

She believes that reimagining the jail will be an impactful step towards getting ahead of crime in the city. Facilities like the one being proposed by the mayor and the task force are needed. According to Patch, Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country when it comes to the number of people who are under supervision. This includes individuals who are in prison or jail or who are on parole or probation.

Harris has been dedicated to bettering Atlanta. In April the rapper—who was awarded by the Georgia Senate for his philanthropic efforts—teamed up with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to bail out nonviolent offenders so they could be reunited with their families for Easter.

SEE ALSO:

T.I. Teams Up With Georgia Church To Bail Out Nonviolent Offenders For Easter

T.I. Awards Single Mother With $25K Scholarship

Starbucks Introduces New Line Of Iced Beverages

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

25 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Continue reading Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

Twitter Finds Sweet Irony In Cops Complaining Arizona Starbucks Asked Them To Leave

It looks like the mandated diversity training for all Starbucks employees last year was paying off in some unexpected ways. That is, depending on who you ask. https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1147537318653452288 A police union in Arizona certainly begged to differ when it complained loudly on Twitter about some of its officers who were asked to leave a Starbucks they were in on the Fourth of July. The Tempe Officer Association said it didn't "appreciate" the gesture, claiming that some of the officers who were in that location in Tempe were veterans. https://twitter.com/ToaAz/status/1147241397470187520 But according to the local ABC affiliate, the group of six officers was making customers nervous. One reportedly told this to a barista, who then asked the cops to leave. They complied but still apparently felt some type of a way enough to complain to their union. "We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue," the Tempe Police union said as part of its statement. However, chances are that this union didn't have much of anything to say when police arrested two Black men were waiting in a Philadelphia Starbucks last year. In that instance, a barista notified police because the two Black men were sitting down and hadn't bought anything. Like this time around, the entire ugly episode prompted calls for a boycott before the coffee chain ultimately responded by closing all of its shops for a day of anti-bias training. On Thursday, it appeared that training was heeded by at least one barista, who clearly ascribes to the famous adage that the customer is always right. That barista's decision-making process could have also been informed by the nearby Phoenix Police Department's involvement in threatening to kill an unarmed Black family, including two young children and a pregnant woman, in a confrontation recorded on a video that went viral. The video shined a light on allegedly years of unchecked and rampant police abusing and violating the civil rights of citizens, especially Black ones. Given those recent events and the close proximity of Tempe to Phoenix, which is just a 17-minute drive away, it was completely understandable why the presence of police inside a Starbucks could have made one or more customers uncomfortably nervous. There was plenty of irony in comparing the two incidents at Starbucks, which, unlike last time, was on the receiving end of support and compassion from Twitter users who posted what seemed like a neverending string of tweets mocking the Tempe Officers Union nursing its hurt feelings. Scroll down to see some of the top responses.

T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine Atlanta City Jail was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close