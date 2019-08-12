CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Amos Returning For ‘Coming To America 2’

Black Star Power will be in full effect.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 10, 2017

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

The star power in the forthcoming Coming To America sequel is already top shelf. Recently revealed to be returning to the fold is veteran actor John Amos.

Deadline reports that Amos will be reprising his role has Cleo McDowell, founder of the McDowell’s fast-food franchise and father of Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) love interest Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley). However, there has still been no announcement on whether or not Headley will be returning.

He’ll be joining returning actors like Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones as well as Wesley Snipes, Jermaine Fowler and Leslie Jones, who be portraying new characters.

Reportedly, in the new film Prince Akeem is going to become the King of Zamunda but then finds out he has a son back in America he didn’t know about named Lavelle. So he and Semmi (Hall) return to the states to groom as a final wish for his father.

Coming To America 2 is due in theaters on Dec. 18, 2020.

John Amos Returning For ‘Coming To America 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

coming to america 2 , John Amos

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close