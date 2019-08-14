CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’

NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope on the small screen, but the famed actress and mom has moved on, flexing her theater chops in the critically acclaimed Broadway play, American Son. There’s some good news for TV lovers however, as the play is getting its own Netflix adaptation:

“Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son,” Netflix states in a press release. “AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.”

American Son will hit your fave streaming service November 1, after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stay tuned and check out the first-look photos.

First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

