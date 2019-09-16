CLOSE
Kanye Brings Sunday Service To New Birth In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

If you’ve been following Kanye lately, you’ve seen his pop up Sunday Gospel service that been showing up in cities as of late. Well, over the weekend Kanye added Atlanta to his Sunday Gospel service list as he popped up at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

New Birth, which is led by Senior Pastor Jamal H. Bryant is a very popular church in the city, but still had lines like they’ve never seen before.During service Kanye played a sort of Choir director, leading his singers in gospel remixes of many poplar R&B songs such as “So Anxious,” be Genuwine.

Check out some of the video below:

