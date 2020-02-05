CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Peep The Teaser Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2

It's about to be on...

Altered Carbon stills

Source: Diyah Pera/Netflix / Netflix

Anthony Mackie might’ve made for a struggle Tupac in Notorious, but he seems to have find his footing in the superhero genre.

Altered Carbon stills

Source: Diyah Pera/Netflix / Netflix

After endearing himself to comic book fans across the globe as the Falcon in Marvel’s The Avengers, Mackie is set to continue his arse kickin’ ways in the highly anticipated second season to Netflix’s hit series Altered Carbon. Starring as the “re-sleeve” of Takeshi Kovacs (played by Koel Kinnaman in the prior season), the preview clip features Kovacs in his new skin (Mackie) while guns and explosions fill in the rest of the teaser.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for two years to see how Netflix continues to properly adapt Richard K. Morgan’s original 2002 cyberpunk novel to film, so they’d better not f*ck this up after a stellar first season.

Peep the teaser trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking the second season to Altered Carbon when it drops on February 27.

Altered Carbon stills

Source: Diyah Pera/Netflix / Netflix

Peep The Teaser Trailer for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close