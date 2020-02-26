Everything You Need To Know About Voting In Atlanta This Election Season

Below is everything you need to know to make sure you exercise your right in Atlanta this election season.

RELATED: 5 Voter Suppression Tactics To Watch For In 2020

Election Dates

Check the Secretary of State’s website for Election Dates. https://sos.ga.gov/admin/files/2020_Short_Calendar.pdf

Early Voting Dates/Times/Places

To vote early, find out the dates, times and locations for your precinct here. https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/advancedVotingInfo.do

General Voter Information including sample ballots and polling locations

Find out information including whether you’re registered, early voting places, whose on the upcoming ballot, and precincts addresses on the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page “ Click here. My Voter Page

Polling Times

On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you can’t vote during those times, you can either vote early or send in an absentee ballot.

What IDs are acceptable at the polls

When you arrive at your polling station, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, military photo ID, tribal photo ID, or voter identification card.

What if you have No Photo ID

If you do not have one of the 6 acceptable forms of photo IDs, you can get a free state issued photo ID at your county registrat’s office or Department of Driver Services. Be sure to bring documentation showing the voter’s date of birth, evidence that the applicant is registered to vote, a photo identity document that shows the voters’ full legal name and date of birth. Contact your county registrar’s office for more information. You may also call 404-656-2871.

How to Contact your County Registrar’s office

Go to the secretary of state’s website to get contact information about your county Elections and Registrar’s office https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/countyregistrars.do

How do I vote Absentee

Fill out, sign and send in an absentee application by mail. Get the application here. Absentee Ballot Application. You’ll receive your ballot by mail or your email address. After you fill out the ballot, make sure you mail it back so it arrives on Election Day.

What if you’re not listed on the Voter Rolls

If you encounter a situation where the poll worker says you’re not on the list of voters at that location, then insist on casting a provisional ballot. Provisional ballots allow you to vote even if you can’t prove you meet the requirements at that time. You have three days after the Election Day to go to your county elections office with acceptable ID, in order for your vote to count.

Election Day Problems Hot-Lines

Report an Election Day problem by calling the numbers below.

1-866-OUR VOTE (866-687- 8683

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Espanol)

1-888-API-VOTE (Asian multilingual assistance)

1-844-YALLA-US (Arabic)

TIMELINE OF IMPORTANT ELECTION DATES

Georgia Presidential Primary and Special Election – March 24, 2020

Early Voting – March 2 – March 20, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline – Monday, February 24, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Request must be received by Friday, March 20, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Ballot must be received by the close of business day on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Georgia General Primary Election – May 19, 2020

(Early Voting – April 27 – May 15)

Voter Registration Deadline – Monday, April 20, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Request must be received by Friday, May 15, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Ballot must be received by the close of business day on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Georgia General Election – November 3, 2020

Early Voting – October 12 – October 30

Voter Registration Deadline – Monday, October 5, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Request must be received by Friday, October 30, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Ballot must be received by the close of business day on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Also On Hot 107.9: