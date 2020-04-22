To celebrate the upcoming NFL Draft, EA Sports is blessing gamers with the opportunity to suit and get out on the virtual field in Madden NFL 20 for free.

EA’s is continuing to push its #StayHomePlayTogether” initiative, which is urging people to stay inside and pick up the sticks to stay safe from the coronavirus. To help keep it going, the game developer announced it will help football fans celebrate the upcoming first-ever virtual NFL Draft, with a Madden NFL 20 free-to-play weekend, April 23-26.

That’s not all that’s happening either. EA also announced NFL rookies Isaiah Simmons, CeeDee Lamb, and Justin Herbert will be hopping online and taking on all challengers that want free smoke in the game. You will be able to watch all of the action on their personal Twitch channels that will be hosted by EA Madden NFL’sTwitch. Those who sign up for the free trial will be blessed with a special Madden Ultimate Team pack reward featuring the tree players. Peep the schedule for each player’s stream below:

CeeDee Lamb – Friday, April 24: 5-7pm ET

Justin Herbert – Saturday, April 25: 6-8pm ET

Isaiah Simmons – Sunday, April 26: 5-7pm ET

Last but certainly not least, EA revealed that all players drafted in the first round will be added to the Madden 20 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to see the players on their new teams first.

The Madden NFL 20 free weekend begins at midnight, Thursday, April 23, on PS4 and Xbox 1 for Xbox Gold and PlayStation Plus members. The news comes on the heels of Lamar Jackson, leaking that he will be on the cover of Madden NFL 21.

—

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 20

EA Allowing Gamers To Play ‘Madden NFL 20’ For Free During NFL Draft Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: