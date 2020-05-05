CLOSE
The Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Unlocked Is Now Available

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds for FREE when you purchase Galaxy A51 from Samsung.com or Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Samsung dropped its budget smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Lite back in April. Now the tech giant is dropping another great affordable device the Galaxy A51 unlocked.

The Galaxy A51 Unlocked now available via either Samsung’s website or Amazon and offers users the flexibility to pick or choose the plan and carrier that suits them best. Starting at $229.99, the Galaxy A51 is very affordable while featuring Samsung’s latest premium smartphone features.

The Galaxy A51 has an edge-to-edge, 6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display that promises to deliver an immersive uninterrupted viewing experience whether your gaming or watching movies.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

The Galaxy A51 sports a quad-camera system consisting of a 48MP main lens, 12MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro, and 5MP Depth that allows you to capture either ultra-wide shots or stunning portrait photos.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Source: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Samsung phone without a great battery and tons of storage. The Galaxy A51 has a long-lasting, fast-charging 4,000mAh battery. On top of that, you get 28GB of onboard storage, and up to 512GB of additional storage with a microSD card. So running out of space will be very difficult on this device.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds for FREE when you purchase Galaxy A51 from Samsung.com or Amazon. Trust us when we tell you can’t go wrong with the accessory that is pair with your phone and deliver one-touch integration with your favorite Spotify playlist and Ambient Sound. It also comes with two-months of YouTube Premium for free and six-months of Spotify Premium free.

A deal you definitely can’t beat.

Photo: Samsung / Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked

