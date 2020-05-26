CLOSE
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact On Social Distancing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Myrna Dartson speaks on the psychological impact of social distancing and how to combat feeling alone if you’re struggling. 

She opens up on ways we can social distance and still interact with others while trying to stay sane.

One piece of advice that Dartson gives is to avoid alcohol during this time.  Even though sales are up in liquor purchases, Dr. Dartson says that consuming alcohol while you’re lonely can cause major issues in the future.

 

 

Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact On Social Distancing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

